COP26 Live: ENA calls for wider collaboration for ‘seismic shift’ to zero emission vehicles

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has called for wider collaboration between government and industry to help in the delivery of green transport pledges.

Earlier today, as the COP26 climate summit talks about transport decarbonisation policies, the government unveiled plans for all new vehicles, including heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to be zero emissions by 2040.

In response to the new pledge, Randolph Brazier, Director of Innovation and Electricity Systems at ENA which represents the UK and Ireland’s energy networks businesses said: “Today at COP26’s transport day the government’s raft of announcements marks a visible change for the UK’s roads.

“We remain laser-focussed on delivering the often invisible changes needed to enable this; a smarter, more robust power system and the green gases needed for heavier transport.

“However, we need deeper collaboration with government and local authorities along with early investment to prepare the ground for this seismic shift.”