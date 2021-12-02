TELCA 2021 Winners, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2021 Winners: Best Business Solution – Technology

Consultus International Group won the award Best Business Solution – Technology in this year’s TELCA

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 December 2021
The stars were out in force for the Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) at the IET at Savoy Place last night.

The exclusive black-tie awards ceremony that celebrates the best of the best energy consultants in the industry, saw the Consultus International Group win the award in the category Best Business Solution – Technology.

David Peake, Chief Strategy Officer of the Consultus International Group said: “The technology we developed is a net zero pathway for all our clients. Anyone can see the net zero as the most important topic of the agenda at the moment.”

Watch the award-winning moment and the full interview.

