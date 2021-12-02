TELCA 2021 Winners: Best Business Solution – Renewables

The stars were out in force for the Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) at the IET at Savoy Place last night.

The exclusive black-tie awards ceremony that celebrates the best of the best energy consultants in the industry, saw Utility Team win the award in the category Best Business Solution – Renewables.

Moments after their win, Delvin Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Utility Team told ELN: “When we set out our net zero strategy last year to be net zero by 2025 but also to go a step further than that and remove all our carbon emissions by the end of 2028 historically that needs a team effort.”

Watch the video to see the winning moment and full interview.