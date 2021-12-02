TELCA 2021 Winners, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2021 Winners: Best Business Solution – Renewables

Utility Team was the winner in the category Best Business Solution – Renewables of this year’s TELCA

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 2 December 2021
Featured Video Play Icon

The stars were out in force for the Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) at the IET at Savoy Place last night.

The exclusive black-tie awards ceremony that celebrates the best of the best energy consultants in the industry, saw Utility Team win the award in the category Best Business Solution – Renewables.

Moments after their win, Delvin Lane, Chief Executive Officer of Utility Team told ELN: “When we set out our net zero strategy last year to be net zero by 2025 but also to go a step further than that and remove all our carbon emissions by the end of 2028 historically that needs a team effort.”

Watch the video to see the winning moment and full interview.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast