Technology

New collaboration for ‘first-of-its-kind’ next-gen battery tech application

QuantumScape Corporation and Fluence Energy has signed a multi-year agreement to bring together their technological innovations focused on accelerating clean energy adoption and reducing carbon emissions

Pathway to COP26 report

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Tuesday 18 January 2022
Image: Fluence Energy

A new collaboration to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to stationary energy storage applications, believed to be the first-of-its-kind, has been announced.

QuantumScape Corporation and Fluence Energy has signed a multi-year agreement to bring together their technological innovations focused on accelerating clean energy adoption and reducing carbon emissions.

Stationary energy storage installations are expected to grow by more than 2,000% from 2020 to 2030, representing a global market opportunity worth $385 billion (£282bn).

Jagdeep Singh, Co-founder and CEO of QuantumScape said: “Fluence and QuantumScape share the same mission to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions through innovation and adoption of energy storage technologies so our collaboration is a natural fit.

“While we have historically focused on automotive applications, we believe our battery technology is broadly applicable and can play a role in other sectors contributing to a lower carbon future.”

The two companies also expect to enter into a large-scale supply agreement in the course of the collaboration.

Manuel Perez Dubuc, CEO of Fluence said: “We are delighted to work with QuantumScape to bring the benefits of solid-state lithium-metal batteries to the stationary storage space.

“As the team that invented battery-based energy storage on electric grids, it’s no surprise that Fluence is working with QuantumScape, the clear leader in the solid-state battery space, to bring its innovation to the power grid. Fluence’s technology-agnostic platform is also particularly suited to early adoption of next-gen technologies like this that have the potential to increase the adoption of stationary storage.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast