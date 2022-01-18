New collaboration for ‘first-of-its-kind’ next-gen battery tech application

A new collaboration to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to stationary energy storage applications, believed to be the first-of-its-kind, has been announced.

QuantumScape Corporation and Fluence Energy has signed a multi-year agreement to bring together their technological innovations focused on accelerating clean energy adoption and reducing carbon emissions.

Stationary energy storage installations are expected to grow by more than 2,000% from 2020 to 2030, representing a global market opportunity worth $385 billion (£282bn).

Jagdeep Singh, Co-founder and CEO of QuantumScape said: “Fluence and QuantumScape share the same mission to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions through innovation and adoption of energy storage technologies so our collaboration is a natural fit.

“While we have historically focused on automotive applications, we believe our battery technology is broadly applicable and can play a role in other sectors contributing to a lower carbon future.”

The two companies also expect to enter into a large-scale supply agreement in the course of the collaboration.

Manuel Perez Dubuc, CEO of Fluence said: “We are delighted to work with QuantumScape to bring the benefits of solid-state lithium-metal batteries to the stationary storage space.

“As the team that invented battery-based energy storage on electric grids, it’s no surprise that Fluence is working with QuantumScape, the clear leader in the solid-state battery space, to bring its innovation to the power grid. Fluence’s technology-agnostic platform is also particularly suited to early adoption of next-gen technologies like this that have the potential to increase the adoption of stationary storage.”