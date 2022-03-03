Scotland opens £250k upskilling fund to address climate change

The Scottish Government has opened a £250,000 fund to support people in gaining the practical skills required to respond to the climate change challenge.

The Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Practical Training Fund, administered by Lantra Scotland, is open to applications for people aged 13 and above.

They can apply for £500 or more for the cost of a “climate change badge” practical or technical training course through the Skillseeder platforms.

Courses include providing people with skills to improve soil health, undertake peatland and wetland restoration, increase biodiversity, reduce carbon footprints or cut down on waste.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We know that we need to work together to meet our climate change ambitions, especially as we transition to sustainable agriculture in rural Scotland. So we want to empower people in our remote and rural communities by helping them get the skills required to address the emergencies facing the climate and nature and support a green recovery.

“The fund will be open until the end of March 2022 so I would encourage all those eligible to get their applications in as soon as possible to help play their part in making a difference for Scotland.”