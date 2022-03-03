Finnish energy group to stop new investments in Russia

Finnish energy group Fortum has announced it will stop investing in new projects in Russia.

The company has revealed that together with its subsidiary Uniper has a total of 12 power plants in Russia with a combined power generation of 15.5GW.

It said its assets and the exposure in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project carry a book value of approximately €5.5 billion (£4.4bn).

Markus Rauramo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortum Corporation, said: “I am devastated and sad by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and follow the situation with the highest attention.

“Over the past week, we have already witnessed what great suffering the war has caused to people. There is no justification for this. It has also shaken the relationship between Russia and Europe, damaging ties that have been built up over decades. The consequences will be far-reaching.”

Fortum group said it employs 7,000 workers in Russia.

Mr Rauramo added: “At the same time, business as usual cannot continue.

“For now, we have stopped all new investment projects in Russia until further notice and we will continue to reduce our thermal exposure in Russia.”