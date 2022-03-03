Efficiency & Environment

Manchester City to kick plastic waste out of football

Ahead of this weekend’s game, the Etihad Stadium has been fitted with new plastic recycling pods

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 3 March 2022
Image: Cosmin Iftode/ Shutterstock

Manchester City and Etihad Airways have today announced the installation of new plastic recycling
pods outside the Etihad Stadium.

The initiative aims to inspire fans to make environmentally-friendly choices.

As part of the programme which will launch from this weekend’s game between Manchester City and Manchester United, fans who watch football and recycle plastic bottles will be able to earn exclusive Etihad rewards.

Pete Bradshaw, Director of Sustainability at Manchester City, said: “Manchester City has a clear set of
values as we continue on our sustainability journey and look to adopt more environmentally friendly
approaches and connect with our communities to encourage and change behaviours.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast