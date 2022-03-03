Manchester City to kick plastic waste out of football

Manchester City and Etihad Airways have today announced the installation of new plastic recycling

pods outside the Etihad Stadium.

The initiative aims to inspire fans to make environmentally-friendly choices.

As part of the programme which will launch from this weekend’s game between Manchester City and Manchester United, fans who watch football and recycle plastic bottles will be able to earn exclusive Etihad rewards.

Pete Bradshaw, Director of Sustainability at Manchester City, said: “Manchester City has a clear set of

values as we continue on our sustainability journey and look to adopt more environmentally friendly

approaches and connect with our communities to encourage and change behaviours.”