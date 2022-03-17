Aker and Mainstream acquire 50% stake in floating wind project in Japan

Aker Offshore Wind and Mainstream Renewable Power have taken an initial 50% stake in Progression Energy’s floating offshore wind project in Japan.

The three companies will now work together as a consortium on the project, which is in the early stages of development.

The project supports Japan’s goal for net zero emissions by 2050, with a strong focus on offshore wind.

The country aims to expand offshore wind energy capacity to 10GW by 2030 and between 30GW to 45GW by 2040.

Project areas for offshore floating wind will be put up for auction for interested companies to submit their proposals.

Mary Quaney, Chief Executive Officer of Mainstream said: “We are delighted to partner with Aker Offshore Wind and Progression Energy to expand our growing offshore wind footprint in the APAC [Asia-Pacific] region, where we believe we will significantly contribute to the growth of the emerging Japanese offshore wind sector.

“This will support the wider decarbonisation of the economy and positively contribute to the country accelerating its net zero ambitions.”