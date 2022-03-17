Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

UK green aviation fuel research takes off with £1bn investment

A new plant in Teesside will convert household and commercial waste into aviation fuel

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 17 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Saudi Arania will invest £1 billion in a green aviation fuel plant in Teesside.

During a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Saudi Arabia yesterday, alfanar group confirmed the investment into its Lighthouse Green Fuels project.

The construction of the plant in Billingham is forecast to create 700 jobs.

The Saudi Arabian energy group aims to be the first company to produce sustainable aviation fuel from waste at scale in the UK.

The fuel generated by the plant has the potential to produce 80% less greenhouse gas than its fossil fuel equivalent.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Critically, at a point where we need to be thinking outside of the box to cut down on tradition jet fuel emissions to keep our aviation sector soaring, this investment and innovative project will help us become a pioneer in the aviation fuels of the future.”

alfanar group had been previously awarded £2,417,500 by the government as part of its Green Fuels, Green Skies competition to take forward the project

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast