UK green aviation fuel research takes off with £1bn investment

Saudi Arania will invest £1 billion in a green aviation fuel plant in Teesside.

During a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Saudi Arabia yesterday, alfanar group confirmed the investment into its Lighthouse Green Fuels project.

The construction of the plant in Billingham is forecast to create 700 jobs.

The Saudi Arabian energy group aims to be the first company to produce sustainable aviation fuel from waste at scale in the UK.

The fuel generated by the plant has the potential to produce 80% less greenhouse gas than its fossil fuel equivalent.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Critically, at a point where we need to be thinking outside of the box to cut down on tradition jet fuel emissions to keep our aviation sector soaring, this investment and innovative project will help us become a pioneer in the aviation fuels of the future.”

alfanar group had been previously awarded £2,417,500 by the government as part of its Green Fuels, Green Skies competition to take forward the project