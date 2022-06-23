CS Energy awarded three utility-scale solar power projects in New York

CS Energy has been awarded three utility-scale solar power projects that will have a combined capacity of 270MW from the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA).

Together, the projects, which will have bi-facial solar panels, will generate more than 500,000MWh of renewable electricity per year – enough to power more than 70,000 homes in New York.

The three projects include the 19.99MW Stern Solar in Schaghticoke, 90MW York Run Solar in Busti and 160MW Kiantone and Yellow Barn Solar in Lansing and Groton.

Construction of the solar farms, which will help reduce more than 257,000 metric tons of emissions and create hundreds of jobs, is planned to start in 2025 and expected to be completed in 2026.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA said: “With the help of partners like CS Energy, New York is growing a pipeline of over 120 large-scale renewable projects that bring us closer to reaching our climate and clean energy goals while at the same time delivering cleaner air, new green jobs and local tax revenue to communities across the state.

“These newly awarded projects are another example of CS Energy’s ongoing commitment to investing in New York and help to build on the company’s successful completion of Branscomb Solar – the first utility-scale solar project outside Long Island – and more projects like it that will deliver clean power to the grid before the end of year.”