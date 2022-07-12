New York to explore feasibility of developing renewable projects on underutilised lands

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is working with two municipalities to explore the feasibility of developing renewable energy projects on underutilised lands.

It has signed memorandums of understanding with The Town of Dannemora in Clinton County Brookhaven in relation to the Lyon Mountain iron ore mine and with the Town of Brookhaven on Long Island in relation to its Solid Waste Management Complex.

The former 232-acre site will potentially host a large-scale renewable energy project in an effort to bring new economic growth and an opportunity for positive downtown revitalisation.

The second municipally-owned site, which spans 400 acres, is under consideration for potentially hosting a large-scale solar power project.

If there is local acceptance, strong project feasibility and agreement to move forward between NYSERDA and the municipalities, the organisation will initiate development activities, including detailed engineering, interconnection and permitting.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said: “Our Build-Ready program is part of New York’s comprehensive approach to accelerating the development of large-scale renewable energy projects and is helping bring forward projects that stimulate local and regional economic growth while achieving the state’s clean energy goals.

“Today’s agreements are an important step in understanding the practicality of transitioning these underutilszed sites into revenue-generating renewable energy facilities and we look forward to working with the towns of Dannemora and Brookhaven to ensure any potential project reflects the unique character of each community.”