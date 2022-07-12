Kent firm fined £13k for trying to illegally export dirty nappies among plastic waste to Turkey

A company in Kent has been fined £13,000 for trying to illegally export dirty nappies among plastic waste to Turkey.

P&D Material Recovery filled 11 containers with plastic contaminated with banned waste, including condoms, sanitary towels, cotton buds, glass and textiles including old underwear, at Chatham Dockyard in Gillingham in March 2019, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

The two shipments described as plastic scrap, totalling around 220 tonnes, were to be sent to a facility in Turkey but the breach in international law on the export of illegal waste was discovered during a routine inspection.

The company accepted the contents were unsuitable for export and returned the containers to its facility and sent them for incineration.

It also agreed to employ additional staff and a company that specialises in the manufacturing of waste sorting stations to design a secondary clean-up system and an additional picking station.

The intervention and enforcement action by the EA meant the Sandwich Bay Observatory Trust benefitted from the £13,000 fine to improve local habitats.

In addition, P&D Material Recovery paid the EA’s costs of nearly £11,000 for the investigation.

Stephen Young, lead investigator for the Environment Agency on this case said: “We want all producers and waste companies to be responsible and make sure they only export material that can be legally and safely sent abroad for recycling.

“Illegal waste exports blight the lives and environment of those overseas.

“All UK waste exports should meet regulations on waste shipments and the Environment Agency has a system of inspections in place to verify compliance.”