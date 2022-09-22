Business energy bill package ‘could cost up to £25bn’

Offering fixed discounts on business energy costs could cost an estimated £25 billion.

That’s the estimate from Cornwall Insight which suggests the impact of the discount on larger businesses with flexible contracts will be more complex.

The consultancy notes that individual assessment in these businesses will be more effective as most of them use a mixture of cheaper and more expensive energy.

Robert Buckley, Head of Relationship Development at Cornwall Insight, said: “Structuring this as fixed discounts on wholesale energy costs caps the cost of the scheme for government at around £25 billion.

“There will also be a strong incentive for businesses to move from out of contract to negotiated contract terms, which acts to maintain the integrity of the market. This will be very important for what emerges after these six months have elapsed.

“The scheme has been put in place very quickly and so has had to override some fundamental market structures and by necessity go with the grain of the existing market.

“We hope that in the longer term, reform of the energy market is given priority to avoid prolonged reliance on emergency interventions and return to normal market dynamics can take place.”

Since the announcement of the cap on business energy bills, concerns have been raised about what will happen when the scheme ends.

Scottish Chambers of Commerce Chief Executive Liz Cameron said: “For those firms that will benefit, the six-month cap is not enough for them to be sufficiently reassured that the problem won’t return when the cap is no longer in effect.

“We are concerned that even more sudden rises in energy bills will await firms once the cap is lifted. We would urge the UK Government to engage immediately with the business community to properly define the ‘vulnerable industries’ cited for support after the original six-month cap.”