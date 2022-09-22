New York installs 4GW of distributed solar and ‘largest’ single rooftop array

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced 4GW of distributed solar across community, residential, small commercial and industrial projects have been installed in the state.

That’s enough capacity to power more than 710,000 homes, supporting the state’s goal to install 6GW of distributed solar by 2025 and 10GW by 2030.

The announcement was made from the roof of the Javits Centre, which is home to what is claimed to be the largest single rooftop solar array in Manhattan.

The 1,4000 solar panels on the Javits Centre’s green roof, which also serves as a habitat for area wildlife, will be supplemented by a 3.5MW battery storage system.

The majority of the new distributed solar has been supported with more than $289 million in NY-Sun incentives that leveraged around $1.5 billion in private investment.

In addition to the 4GW of distributed solar installed statewide, there is an additional 3.2GW of solar projects – enough to power 560,000 homes – that have been awarded NY-Sun incentives and currently under development.

Governor Hochul said: “We are laser-focused on the battle against climate change and our nation-leading advancement of renewable energy is supercharging New York’s economy while creating an equitable and healthier future for all New Yorkers.

“This achievement is a testament to our successful partnership with communities and industry alike to get these projects built in every corner of the state and ensures more families and businesses will benefit from clean affordable solar power for years to come. I am proud to make today’s announcement from the Javits Center, which is now home to Manhattan’s largest single-rooftop solar array with an accompanying battery storage system and is setting an example for other urban commercial buildings of how to be on the cutting-edge of our clean energy future.”