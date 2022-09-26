Equinor signs 10-year contract to sell gas to Poland’s PGNiG

Norwegian energy company Equinor has signed a 10-year agreement to sell natural gas to Polish state-controlled oil and gas company PGNiG.

Under the contract, around 2.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year will be exported through the new Baltic Pipe, which connects the Norwegian gas export system to Poland via Denmark.

The volumes under the new long term agreement reflecting market prices are equivalent to around 15% of the typical annual gas consumption in Poland.

The agreement, which supports Poland’s drive to increase its energy security with long term supplies, starts in January 2023 until January 2033.

Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor’s Executive Vice President, Marketing, Midstream and Processing said: “Equinor is a broad energy provider and has been a key supplier of gas to Europe for 45 years. I am very happy that through this gas sales agreement we can extend our offering as a reliable energy partner also to Poland.

“Equinor is also working with local companies on developing large scale offshore wind and solar projects in Poland and we look forward to further developing our energy co-operation with PGNiG and Poland in the time to come.”