UAE’s ADNOC and Germany’s RWE ink LNG deal

UAE’s ADNOC and Germany’s RWE has signed a supply agreement for the delivery of a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

It will be shipped from Das Island in Abu Dhabi and is expected to arrive at Elbehafen LNG at Brunsbüttel near Hamburg in late December 2022.

The cargo, delivered by ADNOC, will be for 137,000 cubic metres of LNG and will be the first to be supplied to the German gas market via the floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbüttel.

The two companies have also signed a memorandum of understanding on multi-year LNG supplies where cargoes will be delivered to Germany starting from 2023.

The deliveries can be made through either floating or land-based regasification terminals as they become operational.

Dr. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG said: “As RWE, we are committed to actively support the German Government to make energy supply as secure as possible. I am all the more delighted to announce our agreement with ADNOC on the first LNG cargo to be shipped to our floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel and our MoU for further LNG deliveries into Germany.

“The acceleration of the energy transition remains key to tackling both the current energy crisis and the climate crisis.”