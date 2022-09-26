Finance & Markets

UAE’s ADNOC and Germany’s RWE ink LNG deal

The cargo will be for 137,000 cubic metres of LNG and will be the first to be supplied to the German gas market via the floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbüttel

Big Zero Report 2022

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Monday 26 September 2022
Image: RWE

UAE’s ADNOC and Germany’s RWE has signed a supply agreement for the delivery of a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

It will be shipped from Das Island in Abu Dhabi and is expected to arrive at Elbehafen LNG at Brunsbüttel near Hamburg in late December 2022.

The cargo, delivered by ADNOC, will be for 137,000 cubic metres of LNG and will be the first to be supplied to the German gas market via the floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbüttel.

The two companies have also signed a memorandum of understanding on multi-year LNG supplies where cargoes will be delivered to Germany starting from 2023.

The deliveries can be made through either floating or land-based regasification terminals as they become operational.

Dr. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG said: “As RWE, we are committed to actively support the German Government to make energy supply as secure as possible. I am all the more delighted to announce our agreement with ADNOC on the first LNG cargo to be shipped to our floating LNG terminal in Brunsbüttel and our MoU for further LNG deliveries into Germany.

“The acceleration of the energy transition remains key to tackling both the current energy crisis and the climate crisis.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast