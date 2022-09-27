Will the Don’t Pay energy bill strike happen on 1st October?

A grassroots movement urging people to cancel their direct debit energy payments on 1st October has said it will strike when it sees more people signing in.

In the last couple of weeks, the rise in energy prices has led the Don’t Pay campaign to gather traction among Britons who pledged to go on strike when the new price cap comes into force.

Since then, the government has announced a new energy bill support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee, a discount on the unit rates of energy provided by the government to help with the high costs of bills.

A Don’t Pay spokesperson told ELN: “We’ve collectively proven the strength of the Don’t Pay campaign. After 190,000 of us pledged to strike, the government was forced to reduce the catastrophic energy price hike scheduled for 1st October.

“But our already unaffordable energy bills will rise another 27% on 1st October. We’ll be paying 96% more to heat our homes this winter than we did last year. Millions of us simply won’t be able to keep our heads above water and many will freeze when the weather turns cold.

“This is why we’ll keep going and strike when we hit one million pledges.”