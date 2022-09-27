Leak identified in Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

A leak has been discovered in part of the Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline that leads from Russia to Europe beneath the Baltic Sea.

In a statement, the Danish Energy Agency said it has issued a navigational warning about the incident and established a prohibitive no-sail zone around the affected area.

Authorities said they had been informed about a pressure drop in the pipeline and the first preliminary assessment indicated that a leak occurred southeast of the Danish island Dueodde.

While the reasons for the incident are being investigated, the Danish Energy Agency reassured that “there are no security risks related to the leak outside of the prohibitive zone” and that there wouldn’t be consequences for the security of the Danish gas supply.