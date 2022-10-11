UK university offers energy grants to students to tackle rising bills

Nearly 2,200 students at the University of York living in houses off campus will soon receive energy grants.

In response to the rising cost of living, the university has launched this scheme of non-repayable grants as part of a £6 million package which will help students most in need this winter.

A recent survey showed that 60% of University of York students were worried about their finances, while 11% said they did not talk to anyone about their financial worries.

The University of York’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “The cost of living is one of the biggest challenges facing our students as they arrive to start or resume their studies this term, and we know many are extremely concerned about how they will pay the bills.

“Even though energy prices are now capped, they will still be around twice the level of last year. Government support measures will have some impact, but many of our students face a very challenging situation.”