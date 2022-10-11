Edison Energy Acquires Alfa Energy

Global energy and sustainability advisory firm Edison Energy (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy) has announced that it has acquired the international energy and sustainability consultancy Alfa Energy.

The move is part of Edison Energy’s efforts to expand its impact and offerings to clients and partners.

Based in the UK, Alfa Energy has worked with some of the world’s largest organisations to procure and manage their energy as they seek ways to meet their energy, sustainability, and technology needs.

Oded J. Rhone, Chief Executive Officer of Edison Energy, said: “During this time of turmoil in the energy markets, customers’ needs are rapidly evolving.

“The combined capabilities of Edison and Alfa more fully position us to help our clients set and meet their energy and sustainability commitments in a timely and thorough manner.”

Damir Ahmovic, Alfa Energy Chief Executive Officer, commented: “By joining forces with Edison Energy – which has been our long-term partner in the delivery of services to global accounts – that dream is now a reality. A sustainability agenda demands systemic decarbonisation.

“The enhanced deliverables of the combined company will position us to help our clients navigate their way towards a better future.”