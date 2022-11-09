Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Just Stop Oil M25 protest sees Police officer injured

This is after protestors climbed onto the gantry of London’s ring road

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 9 November 2022
Image: Essex Police

Climate protests on the M25 from Just Stop Oil have seen a police officer injured.

The injury occurred after the officer, riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with two lorries.

A rolling roadblock had been put in place between the Waltham Abbey and Theydon junctions of the motorway, in what was the third day of Just Stop Oil protests.

Activists had climbed on top of gantries on the motorway across multiple locations including Surrey, Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Essex Police have not yet provided a statement on the officer’s condition.

“This is not a one-day event, expect us every day and anywhere,” said Just Stop Oil.

Two people have been arrested for being a public nuisance.

