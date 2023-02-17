Thousands of homes without power as Storm Otto winds batter parts of UK

Thousands of homes are being left without power as Storm Otto brought winds of up to 75mph.

This follows a yellow warning issued by the Met Office for “very strong wind” across the North East.

Energy company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has said it has restored power to more than 10,000 properties – however, there are still approximately 30,000 customers without power.

The company warned that the work on the full restoration may extend into the weekend.

A local authority in Angus has said a primary school has been damaged by the high winds.

Mark Rough, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said: “Despite the widespread nature of the storm, coupled with ongoing adverse weather conditions and challenges with access, our teams have made good progress restoring power to homes impacted. With wind speeds expected to subside from around midday, we expect to make significant progress throughout the course of today.

“However, due to the extent of damage, some customers are likely to remain off supply for over 48 hours. We’re working closely with our resilience partners to support local efforts as our teams work to reconnect supplies across our network area.”