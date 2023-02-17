Green light for geothermal power plant in Cornwall

Geothermal Engineering has been granted planning permission by Cornwall Council to drill and construct a geothermal power plant.

The Manhay project will become the company’s third site in the area – it is set to begin in late 2023 subject to all agreements and funding being in place.

It is estimated to take approximately thirty-six months to complete, from site preparation to producing electricity.

The site at Manhay is predicted to generate up to 5MW of electrical energy and 20MW of thermal energy – this is believed to be enough to power more than 11,000 homes.

Ryan Law, Managing Director of Geothermal Engineering, said: “By 2030, the world is estimated to require around 60% more energy.

“As our energy requirements continue to expand, it is imperative that we have both the investment and policy support to rapidly develop the production of renewable energy from current levels in the UK.”