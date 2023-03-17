New boss for Environment Agency – Philip Duffy takes the helm

Philip Duffy, the former Director-General of Growth and Productivity at HM Treasury, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the Environment Agency.

Mr Duffy will begin his role on 1st July.

Duffy’s previous experience leading work on environment, transport, productivity, business support, and culture is expected to aid him in leading the agency’s efforts to tackle climate change, extreme weather events, and improve the health of England’s waters.

Following a competitive recruitment round, Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell welcomed Duffy’s experience and leadership skills to the agency, while thanking outgoing Chief Executive James Bevan for his seven years of service.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey expressed confidence in Duffy’s appointment to help improve the environment in England.