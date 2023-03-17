EU pushes forward Net Zero Industry Act

The European Commission has proposed the Net Zero Industry Act as part of the Green Deal Industrial Plan, to boost the manufacturing of clean technologies in the EU and facilitate the EU’s transition to clean energy.

The Act aims to strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of net zero technologies manufacturing, attract investments and accelerate progress towards the EU’s climate and energy targets.

More specifically the Net Zero Industry Act will simplify permit-granting processes, set an EU objective for carbon storage, encourage sustainable public procurement, and establish Net Zero Industry Academies and regulatory sandboxes.

These sandboxes will test innovative net zero technologies under flexible regulatory conditions.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasised the importance of scaling up the clean energy transition and ensuring European supply meets growing demand for technologies crucial for net zero by 2050.

The proposed legislation addresses significant technologies for decarbonisation and will help increase the resilience of Europe’s clean energy supply chains.