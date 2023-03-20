Efficiency & Environment

Scottish tidal turbine triumph in France!

Nova Innovation has successfully installed its turbines in the Étel Estuary in France, proving that its technology can be deployed in rivers and estuaries as well as oceans

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 20 March 2023
Image: Nova Innovation

Scottish tidal energy company Nova Innovation has successfully installed its tidal technology at the Étel Estuary in France.

This marks the company’s first deployment outside Scotland.

Nova’s seabed-mounted turbines have no impact on navigation or the environment, which means that the Étel estuary’s community, consisting of oyster fishermen to kayakers, remain unaffected by the turbines.

The deployment is part of the ELEMENT project in partnership with CINEA and is another project delivered in partnership with the European Commission, demonstrating the potential for tidal energy in France and offering an increased global market for Nova’s turbines.

Simon Forest, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Innovation, has noted the potential for tidal energy in France, which creates a significant global market for their turbines that have been demonstrated to work in both rivers and estuaries.

