Which EFL club tops the sustainability league?

A new study has revealed the 20 most sustainable football clubs in the English Football League (EFL).

Unsurprisingly, League One outfit Forest Green Rovers tops the table – with the club priding itself on its climate initiatives and sustainable work; becoming the first UN certified carbon-neutral football club.

It is followed by Bristol City, Norwich City, Watford and Plymouth Argyle who make up the remaining top five.

The rankings have been made by Sport Positive, which has awarded varying points based on energy, transport, plastics and education on climate change.

Forest Green’s stadium is powered by renewable energy, it has an entirely vegan menu for players and fans, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and water recycling.

Club Chairman Dale Vince, however, lauded the progress of other clubs, stating: “Ten years ago we were a lone voice with a radical idea, today it’s fast becoming normal. It’s great to see the extent to which sustainability in football has become a thing, almost but not yet – an accepted part of the game.”

Forest Green scored 24 points but Bristol City were not far behind – just two points adrift.

Bristol City Director Gavin Marshall said: “We’re pleased to be among the clubs leading change across football. We recognise that we have an impact and are working hard to mitigate that across a number of key areas.”

Bristol have committed to achieving net zero by 2040.

An EFL spokesperson commented: “Climate change is an issue that all industries including football must face, so highlighting best practice work of EFL Clubs is an important part of our collective progression to ensure we become environmentally sustainable.

“With much more to do across the league, game and wider sport, the EFL remains committed to support our clubs who are all at various stages of their sustainability journey.”

The remaining top 20 teams included Burnley, Charlton Athletic, Cambridge United, MK Dons, Millwall, Rochdale, Crewe, West Brom, Grimsby Town, Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic, Wycombe, Bolton, Bradford and Ipswich Town.