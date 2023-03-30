‘Energy standing charges soar 50%, hitting low income homes hard’

Energy standing charges are set to reach their highest level since the introduction of the Ofgem price cap in 2019.

That’s according to a new report produced by Ideal Economics and commissioned by National Energy Action which suggests customers will face an increase of 50% from 1st April.

This development coincides with the rise in the number of households in fuel poverty, which is projected to reach 7.5 million.

Furthermore, the halt of Energy Bills Support Scheme payments will lead to an estimated 40% annual increase in energy bills, the report suggests.

Experts emphasise that households with low income, especially prepayment customers, are most impacted by high standing charges, which leave them with limited funds to pay for energy.

National Energy Action’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Scorer has urged the regulator to change its default approach in response to this issue.

Mr Scorer said: “Despite the UK Government’s recent commitment to freeze the level of the Energy Price Guarantee from 1st April, standing charges will reach record levels.

“The regulator controls how costs are passed through to consumers. We know that low income households lose out the most fro its default approach to standing charges. It is high time for change.”