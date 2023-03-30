Finance & Markets, Top Stories

‘Energy standing charges soar 50%, hitting low income homes hard’

Customers are set to experience the highest standing charge since the implementation of the Ofgem price cap in 2019, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 31 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy standing charges are set to reach their highest level since the introduction of the Ofgem price cap in 2019.

That’s according to a new report produced by Ideal Economics and commissioned by National Energy Action which suggests customers will face an increase of 50% from 1st April.

This development coincides with the rise in the number of households in fuel poverty, which is projected to reach 7.5 million.

Furthermore, the halt of Energy Bills Support Scheme payments will lead to an estimated 40% annual increase in energy bills, the report suggests.

Experts emphasise that households with low income, especially prepayment customers, are most impacted by high standing charges, which leave them with limited funds to pay for energy.

National Energy Action’s Chief Executive Officer Adam Scorer has urged the regulator to change its default approach in response to this issue.

Mr Scorer said: “Despite the UK Government’s recent commitment to freeze the level of the Energy Price Guarantee from 1st April, standing charges will reach record levels.

“The regulator controls how costs are passed through to consumers. We know that low income households lose out the most fro its default approach to standing charges. It is high time for change.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast