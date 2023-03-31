Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Solar panel firm suspended as London customers cautioned about deposits

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pledged to protect customers and prevent any losses resulting from Green Energy Together UK’s inability to deliver

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 31 March 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Green Energy Together (GET UK), the primary installer for Mayor Sadiq Khan‘s Solar Together programme, has suspended operations and lost its trade body accreditation after an investigation.

The investigation uncovered that hundreds of London homeowners were facing significant delays and difficulty recovering large deposits.

A spokesperson for the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) told ELN: “We can confirm that GET UK has been suspended from NICEIC’s MCS Scheme pending the results of an internal investigation.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics relating to any internal review, please rest assured NICEIC is committed to upholding the technical standards expected from our profession.”

Green London Assembly member Sian Berry told ELN: “It is great to see that a company which has been creating huge financial burdens for so many residents across London has finally been suspended as a result of my investigation.

 

“I will continue to raise problems with outsourcing procurement with the Mayor, as this is proof that a lack of oversight and transparency has allowed this company to sully the reputation of both the solar industry and the Mayor of London.

 

“I hope there will be compensation for customers who have suffered at the hands of GET UK. This is a lesson to improve the Mayor’s procurement strategy to help restore the faith of Londoners in the process of installing solar panels.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London told ELN: “The Mayor was appalled to hear about the continuing issues affecting customers of the Solar Together programme and is furious that they have been let down in this way.

“In light of these issues, it is absolutely right that GET UK have had their accreditation suspended. The Mayor will do everything in his power to ensure that the rights of customers are protected and that no Londoner loses out due to GET UK’s failure to deliver.”

ELN has reached out to GET UK for comment.

