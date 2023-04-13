Efficiency & Environment

‘Less Americans believing in climate change’

The number linking climate change to human action has fallen from 60% five years ago to 49% now

Thursday 13 April 2023
The number of Americans that believe that climate change is linked to humans has fallen from 60% five years ago to 49% now.

That’s according to a survey by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, revealing that 62% of US citizens are also unwilling to spend even $1 more each month on their energy bills to help cut carbon emissions.

This represents a 14% drop from when the question was posed to the American public just two years ago.

A recent law was passed in the US that will mean at least two-thirds of all new cars sold in the country will need to be electric by 2032.

However, just 8% of respondents to the survey said they owned an electric vehicle – with the majority unsupportive of the move.

More than 5,400 American adults were questioned as part of the poll.

