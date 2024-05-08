Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) Framework explained

What is the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) Framework?

Introduced in 2019, the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) is the UK government’s mandatory policy requiring certain organisations to provide details of the energy they use and their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in their annual reports.



It means they can report their climate impact according to a single, agreed standard. This will make it simpler to compare different organisations’ environmental performance.

Who must comply with SECR?

All companies that are listed on public stock exchanges

Large companies that are not listed on stock exchanges Large Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)



Find out what this means for your organisation.