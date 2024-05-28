UK heat pump costs deemed too high

The cost of buying and running heat pumps remains a substantial barrier for many UK households.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has published a report on the decarbonisation of home heating, highlighting significant challenges for the UK Government.

The report finds that progress towards the target of installing 600,000 heat pumps annually by 2028 is insufficient.

According to the PAC, fewer households than expected have installed heat pumps, with less than 40% of the expected 50,000 installations achieved through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

The average cost of a heat pump is currently four times higher than that of a gas boiler, and heat pumps are also more expensive to run due to higher electricity costs, according to the report.

The government has delayed plans to rebalance the cost of electricity and gas, adding to the financial burden on consumers.

The PAC also noted that the complexity and potential confusion surrounding heat pump installation decisions are significant obstacles.

Households face challenges in finding skilled installers and obtaining impartial advice.

Although the number of trained heat pump installers is increasing, there is still a need for more to meet future targets.

Additionally, the report points out that the government is not collecting sufficient data on heat pump installations, which hampers progress monitoring.

The PAC recommends the government develop a mechanism for better data collection and monitoring.

The report calls for the government to address these issues and provide clear information to help consumers navigate the transition to low carbon heating.

It also highlights the need for alternative low carbon technologies for homes where heat pumps are not practical.