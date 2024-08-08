Login
UK and Poland back €249m loan for Turkey’s solar project

The UK and Poland are supporting a €249 million loan for a solar project in Turkey, aiming to enhance green exports and create jobs in the renewable energy sector
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/08/2024 12:47 PM
UK minister leads hydrogen and renewable energy firms in Chile
The UK and Poland have partnered to support a €249 million (£214m) financing deal for a solar power project in Turkey.

The loan, arranged by Standard Chartered Bank and backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency KUKE, will fund the construction of Turkey’s second-largest solar project to date.

The project will involve seven solar power plants with a combined capacity of 390MWp, enough to power over 65,000 households annually.

British and Polish companies will provide key components and services, creating job opportunities, particularly in the UK’s Midlands and Poland’s manufacturing sectors.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

