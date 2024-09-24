Login
Energy firm to distribute £2.4m profit to local councils

West Mercia Energy will distribute £2.4 million in profits to its four supporting local authorities
09/24/2024 10:05 AM
Former Cambridge academic pays back £1m in energy grant fraud case
Image: Shutterstock
An energy company is set to distribute £2.4 million in profits to the four local authorities that support it.

West Mercia Energy will provide Shropshire Council, Telford and Wrekin Council and Worcestershire County Council with just over £600,000 each.

Herefordshire Council is expected to receive £551,000 from this surplus.

According to the annual accounts presented to the joint committee of member authorities, the firm achieved a net profit of £2.5 million, with an annual turnover rising by about 38% to over £186 million.

The annual report highlighted that despite price increases for customers in 2023/24, customer retention has remained high.

The energy market’s volatility led to new contracts being signed with two additional local authorities and several educational academy trusts

