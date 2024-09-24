Login
Government unveils maps of heat network zones in England

The government has unveiled maps showing existing and potential heat network zones across England
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/24/2024 9:19 AM
New ministers appointed at Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Image: William Barton / Shutterstock.com
The government has released maps that indicate both existing and potential heat network zones in England.

These maps highlight areas where heat networks are expected to supply low-cost, low-carbon heating to buildings in various towns and cities.

The publication of these maps is part of a heat network zoning pilot conducted by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

The project involved collaboration with 28 local authority partners as well as technical consultants to assess where heat networks could be most effective.

Each map displays the extent of potential heat network zones and includes relevant information about any pre-existing networks in those areas.

The heat network zoning maps for England include several key areas and cities, such as Birmingham, Bristol, Cheltenham, Coventry and Exeter.

Other notable locations are Gateshead, Greater Manchester, Hull, Leeds, Leicester and Liverpool.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

