Swedish firm opens heat pump hub in Scotland

Swedish energy company Aira has launched its first hub in Stirling, Scotland, as part of its plan to expand its operations in the UK.

The facility is located in the Springkerse Industrial Estate and will initially create 30 jobs in clean energy.

The new hub will also feature a training centre to prepare local workers for careers in heat pump installation.

The company has committed to investing £300 million in the UK and plans to create 8,000 jobs over the next ten years.