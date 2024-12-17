UK Power Networks slashes connection quotes to minutes

To hit its Clean Energy target, the government needs to cut grid queues, now a leading distribution network has shown it can be done.

UK Power Networks has launched HV Auto Quote, a cutting-edge digital platform that reduces wait times for formal high-voltage (HV) connection quotes from months, to just a few minutes.

Designed for commercial customers, including house builders, developers and EV hub installers, the platform automates the quote process by leveraging digital data to identify nearby HV connection points.

If additional assessment is needed, the application is referred to an engineer immediately.

This £2 million innovation, developed in collaboration with software provider EA Technology and co-designed with customers over two years, makes UK Power Networks the first distribution network operator in the UK to offer instant, formal and actionable HV connection quotes.

Initially rolling out in the South East, the platform will soon expand to London and the East of England, significantly streamlining the connection process and supporting the increasing demand for HV connections as the UK advances toward its net-zero targets.