Santa delivers! Free electricity on Christmas day

Santa seems to be bringing some free power to help everyone cook up a Xmas treat.

Households can enjoy free electricity worth up to a tenner on Christmas Day, thanks to the Uswitch Money Back scheme.

The scheme, linked to the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service, rewards households for cutting electricity usage during peak times.

On Christmas Day, eligible households will get the cash but must connect their smart meters and opt in before the deadline.

The Demand Flexibility Service aims to reduce strain on the grid and encourage renewable energy use.

Participants with smart meters can join, regardless of their energy provider, by signing up via the Uswitch app by 22 December.

Payments will be made after the scheme ends, with an option to donate earnings to charity.