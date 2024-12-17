Login
Join GridBeyond’s webinar on Global Energy Trends 2025

Explore how flexibility and innovation are reshaping global energy systems in GridBeyond’s webinar
17/12/2024 9:00 AM
The energy landscape is changing rapidly, with growing demand, aging infrastructure, and the rise of renewables reshaping global energy systems. To help businesses and policymakers navigate these challenges, GridBeyond is hosting a webinar, Global Energy Trends 2025 and Beyond | The Rise of the Demand Side.

Taking place on 23 January 2025 from 12pm – 1pm, the webinar will explore key drivers shaping energy systems worldwide. Topics include:

  • The rise of electrification and decentralisation in energy systems
  • How flexibility is critical for balancing energy security, growth, and sustainability
  • The role of technologies like electric vehicles, demand side management, and virtual power plants
  • Innovations and policies defining the future of energy

Michael Phelan, CEO of GridBeyond, will lead the session. With over 22 years’ experience in the energy sector, Michael brings invaluable insights into how businesses can harness flexibility to meet challenges and seize opportunities.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the future of energy systems.

Register here to secure your spot.

