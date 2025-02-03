ONR issues improvement notice after Sellafield collision

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has served an improvement notice on Sellafield Ltd following a shunting incident at its Cumbria site.

In November 2024, a railway wagon that had not been properly secured rolled approximately 60 metres along the track before colliding with a stationary wagon. The incident occurred during shunting operations involving multiple wagons on the same section of track.

While no workers were harmed, ONR highlighted that the event had the potential for serious consequences.

Both wagons sustained minor damage but remained on the tracks.

The two nuclear waste containers were unaffected due to their robust design and there was no radiation risk to workers or the public.

“This improvement notice will require Sellafield Ltd to put in place the appropriate health and safety arrangements to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” said Ian Bramwell, ONR’s Head of Regulation for Sellafield Operations. “This will include improving how Sellafield plan, organise, monitor and review the measures in place to protect personnel directly and indirectly involved in rail activities on the site.”

Sellafield Ltd has until 13 June 2025 to comply with the notice. ONR will conduct inspections in March and April to review progress.