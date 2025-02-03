Fuel cells offer energy security and decarbonisation

Stationary fuel cells are gaining ground in the race to meet global energy security and decarbonisation goals.

As the power grid faces mounting pressure from rising demands and digitalisation, fuel cells—especially those running on green hydrogen—are emerging as a viable solution.

IDTechEx’s latest report projects the market to hit $8 billion by 2035, growing at 23.7% CAGR.

Fuel cells stand out for their efficiency and versatility. They’re being integrated into utilities for backup and continuous power generation, ensuring grid reliability during failures or high demand.

They also show promise in data centers and telecommunications, where power requirements are skyrocketing.

The IEA forecasts data centers will need over 1000 TWh by 2026, making reliable power crucial.

The industrial sector, though tough to decarbonise due to high costs and long asset lifespans, is another key focus. Fuel cells like those from Fuel Cell Energy are being explored to capture carbon emissions while generating power.

With hydrogen infrastructure still developing, alternatives like direct methanol fuel cells are filling the gap in the short term.

On the residential front, compact, low-noise fuel cells are gaining traction in off-grid or grid-unstable areas, particularly in Japan, which targets 5.3 million fuel cell units by 2030.

These systems, especially when combined with solar power, offer energy independence and carbon reduction.

Fuel cells are shaping up to be a cornerstone of the clean energy transition—driven by both commercial needs and long-term sustainability.