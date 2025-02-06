Snug approach – insulation sector sets apprenticeship records

Apprenticeships are declining nationwide, but TICA is proving that the right approach can buck the trend.

The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association is on track to welcome a record 200 apprentices to its national training centre in 2025, reinforcing its commitment to growing the industry and tackling the construction skills shortage.

At a time when the House of Commons Library reports 172,000 fewer apprenticeship starts since 2015, TICA is setting a new standard.

The 2024 State of Construction Apprenticeship Report revealed a further 5% drop last year but TICA’s strategy is driving growth when the sector needs it most.

““We are on track to welcome more than 200 apprentices to our National Training Centre in Darlington during 2025, a figure that reflects the success of our initiatives to attract and inspire the next generation of thermal insulators.” said Helen Anderson, TICA’s Deputy CEO and Head of Learning. “Thermal insulation offers a rewarding, well-paid career with progression opportunities, while playing a critical role in the UK’s journey to Net Zero.”

A major part of TICA’s success is its hands-on approach.

It is the first in the UK to integrate TIPCHECK, a high-tech tool that helps apprentices measure heat loss and calculate energy savings.

This real-world training puts sustainability at the heart of the curriculum, making apprentices industry-ready from day one.

With apprenticeship numbers falling across the UK, TICA’s success is a game-changer. The industry needs new talent and TICA is proving that a fresh approach can deliver big results.