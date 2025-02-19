Net Hero Podcast – Speedy, clean and green?

Jennifer Babington works for Envision Racing, it’s a Formula E team which doesn’t do it to promote its cars. In fact it doesn’t sell any cars at all.

Envision is unique as its whole existence is for one thing, sustainability. It does everything to cut the footprint of racing, from how it travels around the world, the hotels they stay in, serving meals without meat and even recycling their racing cars!

“It is a world championship single seater, car racing series. So we race, single cars, like go karts, like formula one cars close to the ground, one driver in a cockpit with his little radio mic through to the engineers back in the back in the engineering office. We raced all around the world. For me, it is guilt free motorsport.

“We are electric racing, we are a net zero sport and we race without using dinosaur juice.”

What about the criticism that travelling about the world isn’t that green and also what’s the point of making fans visit the races, creating more emissions?

Jennifer has a smart reply: “We’ve done a lot of research into, you know, working with old and young, working with the sport, working out the kind of the green impact that we’re having. So if we have a bunch of fans and they follow us for example, one of the things we’ve done on the team is around getting people to take a pledge to make a greener lifestyle choice.

“So we’ve got 270,000 people who each committed to either buying an EV as their next car or the one after that. All of those people. That’s the equivalent of, I think it’s the equivalent of something like 750 cars off the road for a year, just in something that we’ve run for a year ourselves.

“There’s no Envision car that you can buy. So the entirety of the team was established and literally the whole purpose of our team is around promoting climate change.

“It’s promoting the transition to zero emission vehicles powered by renewable energy. And that is what we live and breathe for.”

