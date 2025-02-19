Construction underway on major England-Scotland power link

Construction has begun on a subsea electricity superhighway that will transport power for two million homes in the UK.

Electricity will be transported along more than 190 kilometres of predominantly undersea cable linking the south-east of Scotland with the north-east of England.

Eastern Green Link 1, a joint venture by SP Energy Networks and National Grid, is delivering the £2.5 billion project that was approved by Ofgem last year.

Onshore work is underway, with offshore construction starting this summer.

An £8 million fund to support local communities and deliver social, environmental and economic projects where the cable meets land in East Lothian and County Durham has been approved by the regulator.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said: “Today’s announcement puts us one step closer in achieving our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower and create a cheaper, more secure energy system.

“This new electric superhighway will help us on our way by transporting more renewable energy under the North Sea to power millions of homes and businesses, while supporting skilled jobs in our industrial heartlands and saving billpayers hundreds of millions of pounds.

“It forms part of our once in a generation upgrade to Britain’s energy infrastructure, using some of the most advanced subsea technology in the world.”