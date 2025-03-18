Attention! Veterans can plug green skills gap

Could military veterans be source for our green skills revolution?

Ex-service personnel bring valuable skills honed through years of high-pressure decision-making, teamwork and problem-solving. Military training instills discipline, adaptability and leadership—qualities that translate seamlessly into the civilian workforce, especially in industries requiring precision and reliability.

One firm now firmly looking on recruiting veterans is Schneider Electric. It’s hoping they can help to tackle the UK’s critical skills shortage in energy management.

With the demand for technical expertise soaring as the UK transitions to cleaner energy, veterans are stepping in to fill key operational and leadership roles.

Veterans are used to managing complex operations, working under tight deadlines and making quick, effective decisions—attributes that are vital in the energy sector.

Recognising this potential, Schneider Electric launched a Veterans Talent Programme that offers 12-18 months of paid training, with recruits receiving classroom and on-the-job learning without needing prior technical experience.

After a successful first year, intake for 2025 is set to double.

Former tank driver Damion Baines, who served in the British Army for 26 years, now manages critical infrastructure operations. He credits his military experience for preparing him for the role. “Keeping calm under pressure, problem-solving and leadership have been key in my transition,” he said.

The programme is supported by Redeployable, an AI-driven career transition platform that helps match military skills to civilian careers.

By mapping out career pathways, it ensures veterans can hit the ground running in industries that need their expertise.

With thousands leaving the armed forces every year, integrating veterans into sectors like energy management isn’t just about jobs—it’s about unlocking a skilled workforce ready to support the UK’s clean energy future.