Boxfish transitions to four-day work week with full pay

Boxfish, a Glasgow-based consultancy specialising in utilities, carbon and sustainability, has announced a permanent shift to a four-day work week with no reduction in pay. The firm, which supports clients across the UK and Ireland in cutting carbon emissions and minimising costs, has embraced the new model to enhance employee well-being and productivity.

All 16 employees at Boxfish now work a 30-hour, four-day week, with staggered days off to ensure continuous business operations. Staff rotate their non-working days every four weeks, with one-third off on Monday, Wednesday or Friday.

The company has received Gold Standard accreditation from the 4 Day Week Foundation, an organisation recognizing businesses that have permanently adopted shorter work weeks.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-day week has gained traction globally, with studies showing significant benefits. Microsoft Japan’s trial, for instance, resulted in a 40% boost in productivity.

In the UK, over 200 companies employing 5,000+ workers have now adopted reduced-hour work weeks. Among the largest employers implementing the model is Atom Bank, which has transitioned its 500 employees to a four-day schedule without cutting salaries.

Neil Sullivan, Director of Boxfish, said:

“We’re always looking at ways to make Boxfish a great place to work and moving to a four-day week is a natural next step for us.

Our team is committed to delivering high-quality support for our clients and this change allows us to do that while also improving work-life balance.

We’ve already seen that a shorter working week means a more focused and energised team, and we’re confident that this will lead to long-term benefits for both our people and our business.”