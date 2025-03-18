Kemi’s speech pulls negative reactions

Kemi Badenoch’s belief that net zero is unachievable has been criticised by sector voices, with the majority saying she’s got it wrong.

While most agree pricing has to be addressed they say the Conservatives shouldn’t reject the 2050 target. Here’s a selection of responses.

Sam Richards, CEO of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, said:

“Kemi is absolutely right that we need to drive down Britain’s eye-watering energy prices, but bills are higher not because we have too much homegrown clean energy but too little – it’s too hard to build new nuclear and gas still sets the price of electricity, even when wind and solar are cheaper. This is one of the biggest challenges facing our economy.

“If we want abundant energy we simply have to make it quicker, easier and cheaper to build a new generation of nuclear power plants. Tackling climate change and economic growth aren’t at odds, we can build new sources of clean energy that cut our bills, make us more secure, and cut our emissions.”

Dhara Vyas, chief executive at Energy UK, said: “The UK should remain a world leader in the energy transition, continuing to create economic growth and attract international investment in the technologies and the jobs of the future



“Of course we need honest conversations about how we fund the costs in a way that is fair to households and businesses – and this also needs to include a consideration of the potential price of inaction. The recent Climate Change Committee report estimated the net cost of reaching the target at around 0.2% of UK GDP per year on average – a significant but manageable cost, which has also fallen significantly.”



Will Walker, UK Policy Lead at climate solutions charity Ashden, responded:



“Kemi Badenoch’s announcement that the Conservatives will abandon the 2050 net zero target — a target introduced by Theresa May and supported across party lines — is a reckless step backwards that flies in the face of public sentiment, economic sense and Conservative values.

“Polls consistently show broad public backing for net zero. Dropping net zero isn’t protecting living standards — it’s throwing them to the wolves.”

Rachel Solomon Williams, Executive Director at the Aldersgate Group, said: “The UK has a proud history of cross-party consensus on both the importance of fulfilling our climate goals, and on the central role that this can play in driving economic growth across the country. It is crucial that this is maintained.

“Net zero can be achieved, and it can be done in a way that benefits the public and boosts the economy; this requires certainty, decisive policy measures, and consistent ambition in order to crowd in private investment. While further progress is needed, now is not the time to back away from the challenge.”

Finally Trevor Hutchings, Chief Executive of the Renewable Energy Association (REA), said:

“Net zero isn’t just an environmental necessity, it’s an economic opportunity and a national security priority. The Conservative-commissioned Net Zero Review made it clear: the transition represents one of the biggest growth opportunities of the 21st century.

“The recent energy price hikes were driven by fossil gas. Renewables offer the best route to affordable, secure energy.

“Our political leaders, across all parties, must press the Government to go further and faster, ensuring the UK leads in the global green economy rather than playing catch-up.”