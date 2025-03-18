University of Edinburgh’s massive tree-planting quest

Work has begun to plant 570,000 trees as part of the University of Edinburgh’s ambitious nature-based project to tackle climate change.

The large-scale tree planting is taking place across university-owned land in Stirlingshire and the Pentland Hills Regional Park, where it is predicted to remove around one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over time.

At Dumyat Hill near Stirling, trees will be planted across half of the 431-hectare site, while almost a third of a 26-hectare site at Rullion Green south of Edinburgh will also be forested.

In April, community volunteers will plant hundreds of native trees at Dumyat as part of the Scottish Plant Recovery Project led by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

The initiative aims to collect and propagate native plant species, helping to restore their populations across Scotland.

This project forms part of a wider effort to expand forests and restore peatlands across approximately 5,600 hectares of land, working with partners and landowners.

David Bruce, Forest Peat and Rural Land Manager at the University of Edinburgh, said: “This is a hugely important milestone for our project and we are looking forward to watching these valuable green spaces become havens for nature.”

Areas not used for tree planting will remain open habitats to preserve viewpoints and public access to popular walking routes.

Carbon and biodiversity monitoring will ensure the project meets its environmental objectives. The sites will also serve as an educational resource for researchers, students and local schools.