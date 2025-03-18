Gressingham goes quackers for solar

Luxury poultry supplier Gressingham Foods is slashing its carbon footprint with a 3.27MW solar project, set to provide over a quarter of its energy needs.

The deal with Centrica Business Solutions will see 5,100 solar panels installed at its main processing site in Suffolk, generating enough power for 111 homes.

Construction starts in March, with the system expected to be fully operational by September this year. Once live, it will cut more than 670 tonnes of carbon in its first year alone, accelerating Gressingham’s sustainability goals.

The firm is a specialist in luxury poultry especially duck and prides itself as a sustainable producer, with a commitment to reduce energy and water usage by 5% per year every year.

The solar farm will be built on the company’s own land, making use of low-grade agricultural space.

Fiona Wilson, Senior Group Risk Advisor at Gressingham Foods, said: “The solar installation provides a substantial portion of our energy needs, reducing reliance on traditional energy sources.

“The next stage in our ongoing partnership with Centrica Business Solutions will see us continue to strengthen our eco credentials as we look to introduce electric vehicles and chargers. The flexibility of our relationship has allowed us to decarbonise our business more than we ever could have imagined.”

Under a 12-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Gressingham will buy the electricity generated with no upfront cost, while Centrica Business Solutions owns and maintains the system to ensure peak performance.

Jean-Yves Cherruault, Head of Business Development at Centrica Business Solutions, added the Gressingham partnership is something for other businesses to consider:

“Investing in solar isn’t just a commitment to sustainability – it’s a strategic move for long-term cost savings. By harnessing renewable energy, businesses can significantly reduce their energy bills, strengthen their energy resilience and lower their carbon emissions.”

By locking in cheaper, cleaner power, Gressingham says it’s reducing reliance on volatile energy markets while strengthening its eco credentials.