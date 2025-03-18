Robo hound of Sellafield unleashed

No this is not something from Terminator but yes, a robotic ‘dog’ has been let loose at Sellafield nuclear power station.

Engineers from AtkinsRéalis and Sellafield Ltd have successfully operated a Boston Dynamics Spot robot from outside the nuclear site, proving that virtual site access could change the game for nuclear decommissioning.

For the past two years, Spot has been sniffing around hazardous areas at Sellafield, capturing data, inspecting equipment,and keeping humans out of harm’s way.

Now, in an industry-first, the team has tested whether it can be controlled remotely over a highly secure network.

The result? A live-streaming, four-legged robot wandering the nuclear site while its handler sat comfortably in a high-tech control room in Whitehaven.

“This is a big step towards unlocking the benefits of virtual site access without compromising safety or security,” said Richard Brook, Technology Solutions Lead at AtkinsRéalis.

The trial could pave the way for more advanced robotics to be deployed across nuclear sites, allowing specialists to make real-time decisions from a distance.

“Remote robotic systems like Spot show how digital innovation can enhance safety and efficiency,” added Deon Bulman, ROV Equipment Programme Lead at Sellafield Ltd.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) is looking at rolling out similar tech across its sites, meaning nuclear safety could soon be in the hands – or paws – of more robot dogs.

With their ability to crawl into tight spaces, detect hazards and relay information instantly, these cyber-canines might just have the bite to clean-up the nuclear sector.